New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $10.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

