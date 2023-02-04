Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 55 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,167,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after buying an additional 408,299 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $8.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $367.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.