NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $127.61 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $147.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

