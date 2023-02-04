North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of WSFS Financial worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,463,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 158,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,975,000 after acquiring an additional 706,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSFS. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WSFS Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $54.04.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading

