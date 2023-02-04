North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $19.53 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 105,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 187.7% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.4% in the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $145.20 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $256.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $148.99.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

