North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 678 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

