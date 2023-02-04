North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,535 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.71 and a 200-day moving average of $210.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.