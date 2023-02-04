NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Down 5.8%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $22.87. 2,846,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,359,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NOV Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NOV

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 75,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NOV by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 36,226 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

