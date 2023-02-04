Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Raises Dividend to $3.47 Per Share

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 3.4694 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18.

Novartis has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Novartis to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Novartis

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Novartis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 985,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,444,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

