Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NTR. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.78.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $82.19. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Nutrien by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after buying an additional 3,229,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,194,557 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.