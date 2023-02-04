NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.1% in the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 33,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 75,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 21,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $211.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.45. The company has a market capitalization of $525.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

