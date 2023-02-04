NWF Group (LON:NWF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON NWF opened at GBX 222 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 245.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.94. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1,305.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. NWF Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

