Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.18 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $321.89 million and $20.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0562 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,667.17 or 0.07145332 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00090113 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00030877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00062909 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024838 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05531149 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $25,745,331.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.