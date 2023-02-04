Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 15,735 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 157,350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

WFC opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

