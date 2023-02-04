Old North State Trust LLC Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 96,300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 799,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after acquiring an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,162,000 after acquiring an additional 434,131 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,505,000 after acquiring an additional 421,403 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,850,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,578,000 after acquiring an additional 410,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

ADM opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 25.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.15.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

