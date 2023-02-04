Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 47,129 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 100,274.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.8% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,107,000 after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,505,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $66.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

