OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Price Performance

ONEW stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $397.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.57 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 29.53%. Analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.44 per share, with a total value of $104,561.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,294,684.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,381 shares of company stock valued at $322,788. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.