Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Cap of $197.82 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $197.82 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,681.91 or 0.07169902 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00090704 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00031134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00063474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025240 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

