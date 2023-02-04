Ontology (ONT) Tops One Day Volume of $16.92 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $197.42 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.92 or 0.07173086 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00091540 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00063618 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

