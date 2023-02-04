OpenBlox 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and $1.08 million worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded down 50.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

