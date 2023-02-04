OpenBlox (OBX) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00430301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.89 or 0.29349872 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00452843 BTC.

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

