Oppenheimer Raises PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $68.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PHM. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE PHM opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $60.89.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

