Orchid Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $68.62 million and $3.78 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00019109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004241 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00225205 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0996192 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,808,144.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

