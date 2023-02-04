O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $794.84 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $824.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $769.74.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,509 shares of company stock worth $18,937,464. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

