OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.23

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.23 and traded as high as $58.41. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 2,087 shares changing hands.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $695.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 97.50% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Cuts Dividend

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates three ATSs, OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

