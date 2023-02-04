Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Otis Worldwide has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.73 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $75.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 18.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

