Oxen Hits 24 Hour Volume of $144,987.47 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and $144,987.47 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,452.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00424938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00102694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.66 or 0.00740473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00595280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00184614 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,780,273 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

