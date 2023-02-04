PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

