Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PARXF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Parex Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

