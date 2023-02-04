Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE PKE opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.56.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

