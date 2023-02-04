Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Position Reduced by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,088 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 7.45% of Park-Ohio worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 56.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,916. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.50 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

