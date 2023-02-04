Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-$19.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.20-19.70 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $12.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.00. 2,096,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $350.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

