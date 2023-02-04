Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY23 guidance to $19.20-19.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $19.20-$19.70 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE PH opened at $350.00 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $350.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.