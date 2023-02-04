Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY23 guidance to $19.20-19.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $19.20-$19.70 EPS.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.7 %
NYSE PH opened at $350.00 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $350.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.
