Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

