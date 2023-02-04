Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Perdoceo Education worth $14,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.21 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

