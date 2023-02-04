Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 121.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,782,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 976,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 618,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 328,422 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 15.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,123,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,337,000 after buying an additional 152,335 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,924,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Perion Network Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $33.93 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $35.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

