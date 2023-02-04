Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ PR opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $549.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.25 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 35.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,362,000 after acquiring an additional 222,596 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

