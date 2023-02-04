Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $498.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director Asit Parikh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

