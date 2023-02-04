Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Photronics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.70%. Research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

Institutional Trading of Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 90,150 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.