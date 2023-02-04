Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of PLAB stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $25.81.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.70%. Research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 90,150 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
