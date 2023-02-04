Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Shares Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund accounts for about 1.3% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 99,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 55.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 178,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter.

PHD stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

