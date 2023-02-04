PlayDapp (PLA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $52.32 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $137.60 million and $52.32 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

