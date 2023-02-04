Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.
Polaris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
Polaris Price Performance
NYSE:PII traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.14. The company had a trading volume of 812,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. Northcoast Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris
In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $980,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.
