Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Polaris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

NYSE:PII traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.14. The company had a trading volume of 812,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. Northcoast Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $980,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

