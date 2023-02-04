Polymath (POLY) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Polymath has a total market cap of $177.21 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00423139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015019 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001064 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017830 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18404765 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $5,179,223.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.