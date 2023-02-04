Polymesh Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $108.09 million and $24.74 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.73 or 0.00426636 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.55 or 0.29099868 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00454515 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh's total supply is 693,270,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh's official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

