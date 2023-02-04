Premia (PREMIA) Price Up 18% Over Last 7 Days

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Premia has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and $438,050.81 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004496 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

