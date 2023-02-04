Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.33. 153,886 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 135,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

PRME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $30,471,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $9,071,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

