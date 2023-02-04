Private Management Group Inc. Has $21.08 Million Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,324,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,084 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Aegon worth $21,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Aegon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 127,736,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at $117,160,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,353,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 64,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Price Performance

Aegon stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Aegon had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aegon will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.50 ($5.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aegon from €4.70 ($5.11) to €5.00 ($5.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.41) to €5.70 ($6.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

