Private Management Group Inc. Has $27.57 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $27,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,801. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

