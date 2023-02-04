Private Management Group Inc. Has $30.77 Million Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. SouthState makes up about 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.51% of SouthState worth $30,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SouthState by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 175.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 11.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the second quarter valued at $477,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SSB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.01. 411,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,997. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

