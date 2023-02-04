Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 195,653 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,916,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,653 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

BRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BRSP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

